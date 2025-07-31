Party in the (Disney) USA: Miley Cyrus plots Hannah Montana’s 20th Bash

Pop’s ultimate alter ego gets her flowers 🎉

Two decades ago, a blonde wig changed pop culture forever, and Miley Cyrus isn’t letting the milestone pass quietly.

As Hannah Montana gears up for its 20th anniversary in March 2026, Miley teased “something really, really special” to honour the Disney series that launched her (and a generation of future stars).

Fans are already spiralling (fake Spotify collab rumours, anyone?) but Miley’s keeping it mysterious.

One thing we do know? No tour. (Sorry, y’all). But after years of distancing herself from Hannah, Miley’s now embracing the nostalgia: “Without her, there wouldn’t be this… me.”

And she’s not alone. From Olivia Rodrigo to Sabrina Carpenter, today’s pop stars grew up dreaming of that double life. As Miley put it in 2016: “HM is chopped up in my backyard, but she’ll always be in my heart.”

So what’s the big surprise? A documentary? A wild merch drop? A “Hoedown Throwdown” TikTok challenge? (PLEASE.) Stay tuned, sugarplums. The bestie of all reunions is coming.