Ozzy’s Birmingham Farewell: A City Roars “Oi Oi Oi!” for its Prince of Darkness

Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!

Birmingham erupted in a thunderous chorus of “Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!” as thousands of fans flooded the streets to celebrate the life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

What could have been a somber funeral procession became a raucous, love-filled tribute. Exactly what the Prince of Darkness would’ve wanted.

Dressed in Black Sabbath tees and wielding canes in homage to Ozzy’s iconic look, fans lined Broad Street and packed the Black Sabbath Bridge, where Sharon Osbourne and family paused to absorb the sea of flowers, letters, and even a Star Wars VHS (because why not?).

Tears turned to cheers as the crowd chanted, “Ozzy forever!” While local brass band Bostin’ Brass blasted “Crazy Train” like a Birmingham-born second line.

Pubs overflowed with fans raising pints, swapping stories, and belting Sabbath anthems. At the Birmingham Museum, a memorial book drew signees from Argentina to Aston, proof that Ozzy’s legacy stretched far beyond his hometown.

Yet for Brummies, he was more than a rock god; he was proof that their city could birth legends. “He put Birmingham on the map,” said one fan.

And as the last chords of “Iron Man” faded into the summer air, it was clear: Ozzy may be gone, but Birmingham, and rock ‘n’ roll, will never let him fade.