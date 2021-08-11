Happy Media Job Opening: News and Culture Sub-Editor

Want to join the Happy Mag team? We’re looking for a News and Culture Sub-Editor to join the growing office in Newtown, Sydney.

Happy Media is looking for a News and Culture Sub-Editor to join our team. Please note due to current COVID-19 restrictions this role may initially be remote, but applicants will be expected to work from our office in Newtown, Sydney as soon as possible in accordance with government mandates.

Happy Media is a progressive publisher in the emerging music, art, and culture space, and we have firmly established ourselves as a leading tastemaker for hundreds of thousands of weekly readers.

You will be responsible for an important portion of Happy Media’s content curation, delivering daily news alongside feature pieces based on what the world is talking about each and every week.

You will have a keen eye for stories, people, movements, and art that have a viral quality, and you will be passionate about sharing these stories with positivity, awareness, and a sense of humour (when necessary).

Your day-to-day responsibilities will include:

Delivering editorial content to daily and less frequent deadlines including news articles, interviews, features, and more

Allocate and edit the work of Happy’s team of contributing writers

Produce and post content to Happy Mag’s social channels including daily memes

Support the sales team and editor in the planning and execution of select client campaigns

Deliver client campaigns at a high quality according to a strict schedule

Provide regular reporting to internal stakeholders in weekly team WIPs

Represent Happy Media at our own events, industry events, and partnered activations

The kind of person you are:

You have a finger on the pulse when it comes to music, art, and pop culture from Australia and around the world

You are passionate about the Australian arts community and take a keen interest in the stories being told by this community

You can regularly bring interesting and unique ideas to the table

You are an exceptional writer with at least 2 years of experience in a similar role

You have a passion for content creation and a keen eye for results

You have a razor-sharp attention to detail and experience editing copy to a deadline

If this job has your name on it, email Radi Safi via [email protected] with your resume and cover letter to apply.