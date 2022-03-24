Scientists believe the next generation could live to be 150-years-old

Thanks to anti-ageing technology, scientists are confident that people born after 2070 could live for 150 years.

Want to be a regular Edward Cullen, or Richard Wilkins (the Mayor from Buffy, not the guy that tells you about movies on the Today Show)? Well, anti-aging technology has scientists thinking that people born in 50 years could live to the age of 150.

Bold of them to assume that climate change won’t have completely obliterated the planet in 200 years, but still, we love the optimism.

A recent anti-aging study successfully reversed the ageing process for mice, who were safely turned into furry little Benjamin Buttons. Well, not quite. But that’s the general gist of it.

The scientists injected elderly mice with cellular rejuvenation molecules, which seem to have revitalised the mice’s skin and organs to some degree.

Experts are confident the technology could be ready for humans in less than fifty years, with hope that it could dramatically increase the world’s life expectancy.

“You’d be a fool to bet against it working in the next 50 years,” computational biologist Dr Andrew Steele told i.

Human trials are expected to begin soon, but even with the technology, it’s unlikely humans will live past the age of 150.

Professor Jürg Bähler, a geneticist at University College London agrees. “Some people, including myself, would say there’s a natural ceiling for human life, about 150, and you can’t go beyond that,” he explained.

So don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of 75-year-old men zooming around in Ferrari’s, because 75 is the new 40.