Rod Stewart fixes local potholes because he’s fed up with the government

Earlier this week, British pop icon Sir Rod Stewart posted an Instagram video that showed the 77-year-old decked out in a high-vis vest, filling potholes on a local street in Essex.

Stewart calls out Essex Highways, the department responsible for the area’s roads, in the video, explaining, “I’m repairing the street where I live as no one can be bothered to do it.”

“People are bashing their cars up,” he continued. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all. So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

Essex Highways showed their appreciation for Stewart’s help, but asked that he leave the job to them next time.

“While we appreciate Sir Rod’s commitment to improving his community, we would discourage anyone from doing work on the roads themselves, because, without proper traffic management and other specific safety measures, residents are putting themselves at risk,” the department told ITV.

