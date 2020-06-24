 ​ ​
Nick Cave reveals why he doesn’t write political songs

In the midst of protests and discussions surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, news of this nature has led to a spike in the charts of protest songs both old and new.

With classic anti-racism and police brutality anthems beginning to resurface, the spotlight has been thrust onto musicians to discuss their views on such topics, with fans taking a deep-dive into Nick Cave‘s catalogue of albums to explore his politics.

“I guess I could write a protest song, but I think I would, in the end, feel compromised in doing so,” Nick Cave recently wrote on his blog.

Recently, the Australian musician took to his blog The Red Hand Files to answer a pertinent question posed by a fan.

“Do you ever look back at your anthology and wish you had been more overtly politically outspoken- referring to activism rather than politics per se- in your art?” asked JP from Aukland, NZ. 

Offering his two cents, Nick Cave responded: “Perhaps the thing you enjoy about my songs is that they are conflicted, and often deal in uncertainties and ambiguities….Songs with political agendas inhabit a different space. They have little patience for nuance, neutrality or impartiality. Their aim is to get the message across in as clear and persuasive a manner as possible.”

Speaking on his songs, Cave states: “They are not in the business of saving the world; rather they are in the business of saving the soul of the world.”

“I guess I could write a protest song,” he continued. “But I think I would, in the end, feel compromised in doing so, not because there aren’t things I am fundamentally opposed to — there are — but because I would be using my particular talents to deal with something I consider to be morally obvious. Personally, I have little inclination to do that. It’s just not what I do.”

To read the entire response, head to The Red Hand Files.

June 24, 2020

