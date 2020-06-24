Shit Tinnies are a force to be reckoned with ‘Point To Prove’

There’s nothing bullshit about the music of Shit Tinnies. In a very short period of time, the Inner West outfit have built a sound that will blow your fucking head off. So if you’re after some nice music about meadows and holding hands, keep looking — these guys belt out unrelenting assaults of pure punk madness.

With the release of their new EP Point To Prove, the band continue to establish themselves as one of Sydney’s hardest-hitting bands. If you’re not already a fan, you will be soon.

On their new EP Point To Prove, Inner West-based three-piece Shit Tinnies serve up an unrelenting slab of punk insanity.

All throughout the new EP, Shit Tinnies — made up of guitarist/vocalist James Moore, bassist/vocalist Stefan Radulovic, and drummer/vocalist Ryan Powers — stomp through an ungodly concoction of punk, ska, and occasionally hip-hop, delivering something that feels equal parts familiar and fresh. With thunderous rhythms, flailing guitar lines, and infectious gang vocal hooks, Point To Prove will smack you across the face, then get stuck in your head.

EP opener 301 immediately establishes the versatility of the band, melding wild punk tones with hip-hop vocal delivery. From here, tracks like Blah Blah Blah and Town showcase their penchant for writing searing garage tracks, driven by uncontrollable guitar solos and huge choruses.

Deadline is the EP’s most dub-inspired track, weaving instrumental grooves through their blistering explosions of rock. By the time the EP’s punchy closing track Hey Man reaches its final moments, you’ll be completely on board with Shit Tinnies’ furious brand of music.

These may still be relatively early days for this Sydney band, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.