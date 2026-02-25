Nic Cave and the Bad Seeds The Wild God Tour Review

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds brought 2.5 hours of fiery, intimate, and almost spiritual performance to The Domain in Sydney in January

Nick Cave fans are in a league of their own. They stick with him through decades of heartbreak, weirdness, and chaos, read The Red Hand Files like scripture, and hang on every word he sings. He’s an icon.

Anyone who follows him closely knows his generosity and humility – tempered with just enough stern-dad energy to call out bullshit when it appears.

That mix is exactly why he can make a massive outdoor venue like The Domain feel like he’s singing just to you.

On January 23, 2026, Cave and the Bad Seeds delivered a 2.5-hour show that was equal parts fiery, intimate, and almost spiritual.

The Wild God World Tour balanced the chaos of his early career with the gospel-tinged energy of his latest album.

The band was on fire—Warren Ellis on violin, Colin Greenwood on bass, and a gospel choir that gave songs like Wild God and Conversion a big, soaring feel.

Cave moved between preacher and frontman, sometimes at the piano, sometimes prowling the stage, gripping fans’ hands in the front row.

‘Into My Arms’ stopped the crowd dead, and ‘Red Right Hand’ still kills.

Setlist was career-spanning: opener ‘Frogs’, classics like ‘Tupelo’ and ‘The Mercy Seat,’ emotional highs like ‘Bright Horses’ and ‘I Need You, ‘and surprises like ‘Shivers’ from the Boys Next Door days.

Yes, the outdoor sound got a little thin on some of the denser tracks, but honestly, you barely noticed.

Cave’s presence fills the space anyway – he makes tens of thousands of people feel like he’s talking just to you, calling bullshit, and giving his heart at the same time.

By the end, it was in no way a typical concert – it was equal parts sermon, and celebration. And if you were lucky enough to be there, you felt it.