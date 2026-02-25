Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour – Sydney setlist and set times

Bad Bunny is performing in Sydney for the first time ever this weekend – here’s everything you need to know.

Bad Bunny is taking over ENGIE stadium in Sydney with his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” for two nights on Saturday the 28th of February and Sunday the 1st of March.

These shows are coming whilst Bad Bunny is in the midst of his biggest career high ever, post Super Bowl performance, and in support of his huge, Grammy album of the year winning album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

The show will also bring one of the most iconic elements of his tour so far, the famous ‘La Casita’ – a second, more intimate, and very special stage for fans to experience.

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour Set Times

External Merchandise will open at 12pm on the day, and the merch tent will be located at the Dome, also within Sydney Showground and just a short walk away.

The gates will open at 5pm, and the show will officially kick off at 7pm.

Make sure to get there early to avoid the huge crowds these shows are bringing in – there will be express trains running throughout the night to Olympic Park station.

Also, don’t forget that public transport is included in your concert ticket – so no need to tap on with your opal card on the way there!

While Bad Bunny’s setlist changes slightly from night to night, here’s the songs fans can expect to hear based on his tour so far:

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour Full Setlist

Main stage:

La MuDANZA

Callaíta

PIToRRO DE COCO

WELTiTA

TURiSTA

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

NUEVAYoL

La Casita:

VeLDÁ

Tití me preguntó

Neverita

Si veo a tu mamá

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

Me porto bonito

No me conoce

Bichiyal

Yo perreo sola

Efecto

Safaera

Diles

MONACO

(show exclusive song)

CAFé CON RON

Mas que nada

Main stage

Ojitos lindos

La canción

KLOuFRENS

BOKeTE

DÁKITI

El apagón

DtMF

EoO

And in case you missed out – final tickets are available here.