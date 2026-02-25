BAFTA drama continues, as judge quits over ‘utterly unforgivable’ handling of Tourette’s N-Word incident

Jonte Richardson has left his position as BAFTA judge, fuelling the flames of an ongoing, potent debate.

John Davidson has Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder manifesting as involuntary tics; noises, words and movements become uncontrollable compulsion and are often completely unpredictable.

Davidson’s story was adapted into the film I Swear and was later nominated for numerous BAFTAS, which brought Davidson to the awards ceremony on Monday.

As Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan presented the first award of the night, an unfortunate tic escaped Davidson, who shouted the N-word from the audience.

Those in attendance at the ceremony were told of Davidson’s tics beforehand, but the TV broadcast audience was not.

Worse so, the tic was not edited out from the broadcast, which aired two hours after the live incident.

The messy and careless response has caused BAFTA judge Jonte Richardson to leave the position.

He slammed BAFTA for its “history of systemic racism”, citing the organisation’s inability to “acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology.”

“I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community,” Richardson continues.

What many are unable to understand is why the BBC did not edit out the tic, but were able to edit out the phrase “free Palestine” during an acceptance speech.

BBC producers have said that because their team was working from a truck, they were unable to hear the word.

It begs the question why this team were able to cut a joke poking fun at America’s dire politics by host Alan Cumming and Paul Thomas Anderson’s use of the word “piss” and not the racial slur.

The grave errors committed by both the BBC and BAFTA have incited debate globally, as Davidson issued an apology saying he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

A source close to Michael B Jordan has said he felt “disgusted, repulsed and grossed out by John’s outburst.”

Journalist Jemele Hill echoed the outrage on X, writing “black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don’t feel bad.”

Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being… https://t.co/MqHbC8XwsA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 23, 2026

Richardson’s resignation reveals the path ahead will not be easy, reminding many of the BBC’s political biases and its colonial history.