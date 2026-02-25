The developer who went bankrupt twice, and now wants to build a Trump Tower in Surfer’s Paradise

Surfer’s Paradise has got everything – world-class waves, golden sand, and a… Trump Tower?

Trump’s symbol of global domination: a steel and glass rectangle, emblazoned with his last name along the top.

Its appearance in Home Alone 2 might have once been funny, even endearing, but the sight of his skyscrapers, which boast numerous locations such as Uruguay, Turkey and India, now feel nauseating.

In the flurry of Epstein accusations, alien evidence and any number of foul-mouthed social media rants, it’s difficult news to stomach that our shores will be Trump’s latest architectural victim.

And who better to aid Trump’s tyranny than David Young, a property developer and owner of Altus Property Group, who has also gone bankrupt twice.

In evidence acquired by the ABC, it was revealed that Young legally completed these bankruptcies, one in 2010 and earlier in 1991, though controversy clouded the liquidation of his 2010 business.

Young Land Corporation fell victim to the global financial crisis, wiping out Young’s property business in 2010.

Mr Young was registered as sole director, and soon after declaring bankruptcy, became “uncontactable throughout the liquidation.”

Amongst those owed money following closure included mortgage fund LM Investment Management seeking $27 million, the Australian Taxation Office $374,237, advertising company APN Outdoor $400,000 and engineering outfit Cardno $18,957.

Reports reveal that “unfortunately, insufficient recoveries have been made to enable a payment” – Yeah, I would want to be “uncontactable” too.

Young ghosted his liquidator, resulting in ASIC being unable to prosecute him without relevant documents from him, or even knowing his location.

A few years prior to this, though, Young called up Ivanka (Trump’s daughter) to propose an Australian Trump Tower. After numerous setbacks, including the above bankruptcy debacle, Young’s enduring plan has come to fruition.

What began as a cold-call has manifested into Australia’s tallest building, beating Melbourne’s 108 Building by 15 metres. The flex doesn’t end there; the project boasts a six-star luxury resort, featuring high-end retail brands, a beach club, swimming pool and restaurants on the first five floors.

But fear not, Young has assured us that the tower will be “tasteful and expensive”, that the “misconceptions” about Trump’s gaudy eye-sores are false.

Construction of the tower is estimated to cost close to $1.5 billion, and once completed, buying one of these luxury apartments will start at $5 million.

Let them eat cake…