‘Unprecedented’ – Anthony Albanese evacuated from residence following security threat

Political tensions come to a boiling point as the Prime Minister’s residence is searched for explosive.

Late last night, police responded to a bomb threat at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Canberra Lodge. The incident prompted a thorough police investigation and search of the property whilst the PM was moved to a safe location.

Following the search, Australian Federal Police concluded that “nothing suspicious was located… There is no current threat to the community or public safety.” The PM safely returned after 9pm.

The extraordinary circumstances have sent shock waves through Canberra this morning, uniting opposing parties in mutual concerns for civil debate in this country.

“Threats against any parliamentarian are utterly abhorrent, especially in a country built on expressing our differences through debate,” wrote opposition leader Angus Taylor in an X post.

Labour members have responded similarly, finance minister Katy Gallagher telling ABC TV this morning “we need to take temperature down,” echoing calls for social cohesion across the country.

In a time of growing parliamentary distrust and national upheaval, the extraordinary incident seems to be the peak of bubbling political discourse. Gallagher said she is not aware of such an intense security threat occurring prior.

“I haven’t experienced some of the turbulence and some of the push against politicians at the moment,” said Gallagher, calling to mind Albanese’s increased security at public events. In the aftermath of last night, it appears the additional security is, sadly, absolutely necessary.

Efforts to curb the targeting of politicians and minority groups, primarily online, have also increased. AFP commissioner Krissy Barrett has been leading a new national security investigation team to monitor such threats, ramping up in October last year.



Barret confirmed “we are witnessing the continued rise of individual grievance” and warned of this behaviour moving from the online world to the real world.