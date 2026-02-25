Pauline Hanson continues to drum up support, as ‘more than half’ of Australians are open to voting for One Nation

As Hanson’s hatred continues to grow, so too does her fanbase.

Once a fish-and-chop shop owner, Hanson’s iconic red hair and nasal voice have terrorised Australian politics for the last 25 years.

We know the catchphrases, the jokes, the songs, but amongst the trolling lies a dark message of division.

Last week, The Guardian polled 1,002 Australians on their voting preferences for the 2028 election. Amongst the expected results, 25% said they would “definitely” back One Nation, whilst 33% were “open” to it.

Only 28% said they would never vote for One Nation. 14% also ticked unsure.

The rightwing populist party seems to be growing in popularity, whilst Anthony Albanese and Sussan Ley’s popularity ratings dip (for Ley, exponentially so).

Polling from November of last year reveals One Nation’s support was at its highest level of support since 1998, jumping from 2% to 14% – when Prince said let’s party like it’s 1999, I don’t think he meant like this.

The numbers have only emboldened Hanson, who continues to commit her usual ignorant stunts, most recently in November, wearing a Burqa in parliament for the second time. She was met with immediate outrage, prompting an unexpected unity between Labor, the Coalition and the Greens who all voted to censure Hanson.

Only her three other One Nation senators and United Australia senator Ralph Babet defended the act. And, seemingly, small numbers of the Australian public.

Hanson’s populist tactics often see her targeting the Muslim community, at a time when Anti-Muslim incidents in person have increased by 150%, Mosques being forced to increase security.

Though her comments on Sky News last week refuting the existence of “good Muslims” were reported to federal police, the polling results come as a stark reminder of just how normalised such culture is in Australia.