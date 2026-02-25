Maisie Peters performed a secret show at Camperdown Park

Home to many a lookalike contest, and yesterday to a Maisie Peters secret show, is Camperdown Memorial Rest Park.

Maisie Peters posted a link on her instagram that led to a Whatsapp thread with the pop star, mere hours before she performed a free acoustic secret show.

Fans that followed the link had to send through a message reading “Sydney pop up” to then receive a link with the location.

This code-cracking method of a show announcement, which Peters frequently uses, meant it was a hyper-exclusive gig for the lucky fans that did manage to make it in.

Here’s what she sang:

Audrey Hepburn Say My Name In Your Sleep You You You My Regards Lost the Breakup

Via her Instagram story this morning she said “I can’t believe how many of you turned up.”

“And what if I do this all week then what,” she added.

So, be sure to be glued to her socials if you want to potentially catch another one of the secret sets whilst she’s on tour in the country!

She also shared a story today saying that she has left a couple “treats” at Romancing the Novel – everyone’s favourite romance only bookstore in Paddington, Sydney.

It looks like she’s turning her whole tour into quite the scavenger hunt!

The star is set to begin her “Before the Bloom” tour this weekend, playing two shows in Sydney and another two in Melbourne, and she’s bringing Adelaide-based artist Aleksiah to open for her along the way.

Final tickets are available here.