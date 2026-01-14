Harry Styles sends fans on a scavenger hunt for his new album

Harry Styles fans rejoice, the drought could be over!

Harry Styles is teasing his very likely return after four years with no musical releases.

Posters reading “We Belong Together” in major cities around the world, including one in Sydney, are sending analytical superfans (Harries), on a scavenger hunt to piece together clues for the former One Direction member’s fourth studio album release.

This comes along with a new website, which opens to a mysterious Whatsapp text thread with Harry Styles HQ.

These clues all come following the release of a video on Styles’ Youtube titled Forever, Forever, documenting the final moments of his 2023 tour, and last musical appearance, Love on Tour.

For fans, Love on Tour was a euphoric collision of freedom, expression, and kindness. It gave rise to group dance choreography, lifelong friendships, and saw every colour of feather boa.

What a Harry Styles tour brings to his fanbase is a celebration of love and community, that they clearly are growing restless to return to with the pop star’s highly anticipated next album and tour.

Fans have also speculated that the poster locations could hint towards the stops on Styles’ next tour.

As for now, nothing is confirmed, but according to one of the posters, Harry Styles will “see you very soon.”