Hot Chip bring Joy In Repetition to Sydney Festival tonight! Here is their setlist, from Devotion to Ready for the Floor.

Hot Chip’s Joy In Repetition live show is a loving celebration of two decades of joyous synth pop and dancefloor intimacy, and their Sydney Festival nights (14 & 15 Jan) promise exactly that.

Riding high on a greatest‑hits retrospective compiled in Joy In Repetition, their live set leans deep into classic tracks that have become party staples — from early indietronica gems to euphoric modern singalongs.

The band typically opens with their most recent single ‘Devotion’, a warm and compelling reintroduction to their sound before dropping into kinetic favourites like ‘Huarache Lights’ and ‘One Life Stand’.

Mid‑set highlights often include ‘Night & Day’, ‘Flutes’, ‘Eleanor’, and the endlessly danceable ‘Ready for the Floor’ — tracks that have formed the heart of their live shows this tour.

Anthems like ‘Hungry Child’ and ‘Over and Over’ rarely skip out, and in recent shows the band has closed the main set with pop‑piercers like ‘Over and Over’ before returning for a celebratory encore — usually anchored by ‘And I Was a Boy From School’ and sometimes a heartfelt cover or surprise jam.

Whether you’re here to dance, reflect, or revel in a two‑decade career of vibrant electronics and blissed‑out vocals, Hot Chip’s Joy In Repetition set is all about connection, rhythm, and the pure joy of the night.

Predicted / Likely Hot Chip Joy in Repetition Setlist — Sydney Opera House (14 Jan 2026)

Devotion



Huarache Lights



One Life Stand



Night & Day



Flutes



Eleanor



Positive



Ready for the Floor



Hungry Child



Look at Where We Are



I Feel Better



Need You Now

Over and Over



Melody of Love (encore)



And I Was a Boy From School (encore)



Someday (CeCe Rogers cover — occasionally appears on this tour) (encore)