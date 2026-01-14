Watch Asha Ryder West’s hypnotic new video for ‘She’s No Angel’

Watch Asha Ryder West’s music video for ‘She’s No Angel’, a hypnotic alt-pop track with angelic and demonic visuals

Asha Ryder West has dropped the music video for her latest single, ‘She’s No Angel’, offering a striking glimpse into her dark, cinematic world.

Directed by Jyo Miyaji and filmed at the Wool Mill in Brunswick East, VIC, the clip brings the song’s shadowy themes to life, with angelic and demonic versions of West performing in a surreal, dreamlike landscape.

“Jyo deeply understood my vision… Together we wanted to build a dreamlike, surreal world. She curated an incredible team who brought such special energy to the project,” says West.

The track itself defies genre, merging alt-pop, electronic, and industrial textures over brooding synths and dynamic arpeggios. Lyrically, West explores the struggle of confronting the Shadow Self to connect with a higher, more confident version of yourself.

“‘She’s No Angel’ is about the challenge of overcoming your Shadow Self… There is a higher, confident, and more loving version inside, but also a darker version at war with it,” she says.

Produced by West with mixing and mastering by Dorian West, the hypnotic bass lines and cinematic flourishes of the song are mirrored in the visuals.

The video captures both light and dark sides of West’s persona, blending surreal aesthetics with moody, cinematic energy.

For fans of alt-pop and experimental visuals, the video is a must-watch – an immersive, haunting introduction to West’s latest creative chapter.