Nicki Minaj reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

Exciting news this morning! Legend, icon, and superstar Nicki Minaj has announced that she is pregnant with her first-born. With the level of extra that we expect from the American artist, the announcement was made through a collection of colourful Instagram posts, depicting the soon-to-be mum cradling her baby bump.

The news comes after Minaj announced to fans that she would be retiring from music to focus on her family.

Nicki Minaj has just announced that she’s up the duff! This will be her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Tagging these posts with a number of not-so-subtle captions; “#Preggers”, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.,” fans were obviously ecstatic when the news was announced.

@nickiminaj I am sooo happy about your pregnancy!! You are glowing sis 😍🥰😊❤️ https://t.co/b01md8Nqpc — J☯♬∆|hO♬ R♎d C®☯w (@JonoKillz) July 20, 2020

Announcing her plans to retire back in 2019, many fans were worried that the Super Bass rapper would never release new music again. Minaj quickly clarified that she would instead be focusing her attention on starting a family. So, while the recent news is still insanely exciting, it doesn’t really come as a shock. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she tweeted back in 2019.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

While she is yet to spill any details on her pregnancy, the world is now anxiously waiting for the arrival of baby-Minaj.