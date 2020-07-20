Exclusive: Snapchat partners with Headspace for in-app meditation and more

Exclusive: Snapchat have announced a partnership with Headspace, the 10-years-young global meditation resource with users in 190 countries.

Using the app’s recently unveiled Snap Minis feature, users will be able to complete daily meditations as well as engage in a number of other tools designed “to help Snapchatters check-in with their friends and stay healthy.”

Breathe in, breathe out. Snapchat is partnering with popular meditation service Headspace to provide their millions of users with a much-needed resource for relaxation and mindfulness.

Millennials and Gen Z are more mental health intuitive than any generation before them. Thanks to a growing number of resources like Headspace, global initiatives like R U OK Day, and a much more generous representation for issues like anxiety, depression, and more in pop culture, young people are more conscious of their own emotional wellbeing than ever before.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought conversations around mindfulness, meditation, self-love, and other means of checking yourself even further into the zeitgeist. Hey, even Lizzo and Harry Styles are on board.

Headspace’s presence in Snapchat won’t only provide an easy-to-use system for Snapchatters to engage in meditation and mindfulness exercises, but also provide a number of resources for users to learn more about the practices – all curated by the Headspace experts.

And since it’s a social network, you’ll bet your friends will be involved. Snap Minis are designed to fully integrate into your Snapchat conversations, so creating a safe space to talk about your own wellbeing or to share your Headspace experiences will be easy.

Being online can be a stressful experience – it’s often a zero-filter environment where you’re placed side-by-side with celebrities, success, and social scoring systems. Snapchat’s partnership with Headspace represents another step in the right direction for a company that absolutely bears a responsibility for its 229 million active daily users. The launch of Here For You in March, the availability of crisis resources in the app, and more all point to a rare contemporary network that’s making genuinely mental health focused decisions amongst a world that – let’s face it – is kind of stressful right now.

Headspace Minis are available now. Check Snapchat to try it out – and happy meditating.