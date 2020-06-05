Snapchat boots Donald Trump off their discovery page

It’s no secret that Donald Trump caused trouble throughout his entire Presidency. His often-divisive words have crossed the line for most of us, and now larger social media outlets, such as Snapchat, are beginning to take notice (finally).
Snapchat recently kicked Trump off their discovery page in the wake of his response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Recent protests and riots have triggered a series of tweets from the President, resulting in a number of institutions excluding him from their sites.
Donald Trump has been kicked off Snapchat’s discovery page after making divisive comments in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Trump took to Twitter to share his views on the current protests and riots. People were shocked to realise that the President had begun to threaten violence on peaceful protesters, calling them ‘thugs’ and using the historically harmful phrase, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.
Snapchat decided enough was enough and booted Trump off their platform for good.
Snapchat Inc. made a statement,
“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”
Evan Spiegel, Snapchat CEO also sent a 2000 word memo to all staff. He stated,
“We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform.
“Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what we promote. We have spoken time and again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we will walk the talk with the content we promote on Snapchat. We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way”
Of course, Trump threw a little tantrum in response to this. He said, “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” Oh gosh.
Maybe don’t glorify and promote violence and racism? Just a thought.