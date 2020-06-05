Snapchat boots Donald Trump off their discovery page

It’s no secret that Donald Trump caused trouble throughout his entire Presidency. His often-divisive words have crossed the line for most of us, and now larger social media outlets, such as Snapchat, are beginning to take notice (finally).

Snapchat recently kicked Trump off their discovery page in the wake of his response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Recent protests and riots have triggered a series of tweets from the President, resulting in a number of institutions excluding him from their sites.

Trump took to Twitter to share his views on the current protests and riots. People were shocked to realise that the President had begun to threaten violence on peaceful protesters, calling them ‘thugs’ and using the historically harmful phrase, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.

Snapchat decided enough was enough and booted Trump off their platform for good.