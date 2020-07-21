Nintendo Direct Mini is now live featuring Shin Megami Tensei V

This month’s Nintendo Direct Mini is a Partnership Showcase with ATLUS with new titles entering the Nintendo Switch line-up of games.

July’s Nintendo Direct Mini features Shin Megami Tensei V which will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Fans have been waiting for this game since ATLUS announced the next numbered ‘canon’ Shin Megami Tensei game from their announcements at both the Nintendo Switch Presentation and Tokyo Game Show in 2017. The fifth installation to the popular cult classic series will be set in modern Tokyo with a new female lead. The third game in the series will also be getting an HD remaster and will be released on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.

This month we also witness three extra DLC packs for Cadence of Hyrule. This cross between The Crypt of the Necrodancer and The Legend of Zelda will be getting bonus characters, music and extra story content.

Nintendo also enters the first-person shooter scene. Rogue Company appears to be Nintendo’s answer towards popular team shooters such as the Call of Duty franchise. This game is currently out as an early access game on the Nintendo Switch.

A new WWE Brawler game for the Switch, WWE 2K Battlegrounds was also announced in this month’s direct mini.

