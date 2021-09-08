Redemption at last: ‘No Man’s Sky’ receives positive review score after 5 years

After a rocky release in 2016 but a series of free updates since then, No Man’s Sky has finally remedied its bad review score on Steam.

When No Man’s Sky was initially released in August of 2016, plenty of people were completely and utterly disappointed by it. Described as tedious, boring, grindy and repetitive by a torrent of bad reviews, Steam’s systems branded it with the ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ stamp.

Since then, it’s been an uphill battle to resolve people’s complaints for its developer, Hello Games. Tim Woodley, head of publishing for the company, shared some details on the achievement and let us in on how Steam’s rating system works.

He mentioned that “moving from ‘Mixed’ to ‘Mostly Positive’ has taken the last three years”, racking up to a five year total to reach today’s milestone. He went on to note that because of Steam’s red and yellow warning symbols, the game was obviously less likely to be bought. Not to mention that its algorithm apparently displays it to potential buyers less often too.

Now he describes his coworkers as “really chuffed today”, in light of their newfound, blue symbol status. That much seems pretty obvious based off of Hello Games’ founder, Sean Murray’s emotional reaction posted onto twitter.

It’s been a long road for No Man’s Sky, from tedious travel and boring, repetitive planets to settlements, expanded base building, and more. As of September 2nd, the game now features its most recent expansion, Frontiers.

Soon to come is the game’s third expedition as well, Cartographers. Described as having a “different feeling from previous expeditions”, this one is set on the planet of Gisto Major. Focused on planetary mapping and exploration, players will need to prepare a unique ship for flight and “escape [Gisto Major’s] toxic atmosphere”.

No Man's Sky Frontiers Version 3.6 Bringing living breathing settlements and a huge update to base building. Free – Out Now on PS4, XBox, VR & PC Patch Notes https://t.co/KjYNrYm9Ht pic.twitter.com/GmBIjbkPXi — Hello Games (@hellogames) September 1, 2021

One can’t help but be interested in exploring a little of No Man’s Sky’s universe now that the verdict has been changed. I know it’s got my attention again – I just have to track down an astronaut suit.

No Man’s Sky is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.