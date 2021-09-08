Sydney artist Pace Randolph releases song featuring 500 of his fans

YouTube singing star Pace Randolph has uploaded a new video and song featuring 500 of his fans in the chorus.

Sydney singer-songwriter Pace Randolph is soon to be a household name.

This prolific artist has been producing hit single after hit single as he quickly grows a devout following online.

But unlike most pop artists these days, who like to err on the side of mystique, Pace’s brand comes from his remarkable connection with fans through interactive videos.

These interactions include call-outs for writing inspiration and virtual tutorials of his production and song writing.

Last year, Pace spent the entire first two months of lockdown writing a new song every day, which eventually led to his rapid growth on TikTok. Pace now has over 80,000 followers on the platform, and millions and MILLIONS of views.

This all came to a brilliant climax last Saturday when Pace uploaded a video of his latest song, From Now On, featuring a 500-piece choir made up entirely of fan video submissions.

Genius!

“Watching this makes me feel so warm and fuzzy,” he says in the introduction.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who participated in this and helped bring the song to life. You guys are my heroes! Stay tuned for the next choir I put together on TikTok and Instagram… May happen sooner than you think!”

But this is not the first time Pace tried a cheeky trick like this.

In January this year, Pace released the single Push You Further – another collaborative project with fans. Similar to From Now On, Pace had his fans record themselves singing the chorus using TikTok duets. So good!

Adding to his accomplishments, the music video – directed by Scott Dawson – took home gold at this year’s Pivot Film Festival, for both the ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Music Video’ categories.

Well done, Pace!

Make sure to check out the amazing video for From Now On below: