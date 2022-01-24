NSW COVID restrictions are extended for another month

Face masks are still required in indoor venues in NSW and singing and dancing is still banned.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the state will continue with the current safety measures for another month while we battle the Omicron wave.

Just in case you thought you were finally going to get your groove on in February, think again.

Singing and dancing at hospitality venues, nightclubs and entertainment venues is still a no-go but the rules apparently do not apply to performers, instructors or weddings.

Looks like it’s time to pressure a few long-term couples into their nuptials for the sake of a good boogie.

It may not sound like much but we really are grasping at straws here. We’ll take whatever we can!

At this stage, NSWers are still required to use QR codes to check in to venues and non-elective surgery will remain on hold until February 28.

“These measures are proportionate to taking a cautious approach as we move through,” Perrottet said.

This news comes as NSW hospitalisations are up again since Monday’s figures.

There are currently 2,943 COVID-19 cases in NSW hospitals which rose from 2,816.

As NSW Health’s data shows hospitalisation numbers slowing, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant was hesitant to get too excited.

“I’m always loath to call the decline,” she said. “A few days doesn’t make a trend.”

Well, she wasn’t wrong. What a bummer!