NSW Music Prize unveils judging panels and nominations committees

Get to know the judges behind the first-ever NSW Music Prize

The inaugural NSW Music Prize is on its way this November, marking the launch of the biggest music prize in the country — and with $160,000 up for grabs across three categories, the stakes are huge.

But before the finalists drop in October, it’s time to meet the people behind the scenes. The judging panels and nominations committees have now been revealed, and they’re a dream team of artists, broadcasters, managers, publishers, academics, and cultural leaders who live and breathe music in this state.

From triple j tastemakers, Apple Music curators, and First Nations leaders carving out space for Blak voices, this year’s line-up reflects the diversity and passion that makes NSW’s music scene so exciting.

Here’s who’s calling the shots:

2025 Nominations Committee

Adam Lewis (Amazon Music), Amelia Jenner (WAT Artists), Andy Garvey (Artist/Label Founder), Ash McGregor (Presenter/Host, G.Y.R.O.), Caitlin Welsh (SydneyMusic.net), Chloe Melick (as ONE Management), Christopher Kevin Au (Artist Manager), Hau Latukefu (ABC/Forever Ever), Jaja Dare (Apple Music/DECOLONISE), Jannah Beth (Offbeat Collective), Jeremy Rose (Earshift Music), Karen Waters (Red Rebel Music), Lauren Guerrera (triple j), Mel Cheng (Freelancer/Formerly OneLouder), Munasib Hamid (Freelancer/Kerfew), Nic Kelly (Hit Network Nights), Sebastien Desnoux (Bodega Collective), Stephen Green (The Music Press), Tammy Moir (Happy Mag), Tyson Koh (FBi Radio).

2025 First Nations Nominations Committee

Aiden Powell (Musician/University of Newcastle), Ali Murphy-Oates (Create NSW), Karla Ranby (ABC), Travis de Vries (Awesome Black Studio), Alethea Beetson (Blak Social/Spotify).

2025 Judging Panel

Emily Copeland (Freelance Music Strategist), Grant Donges (Freelance Marketing & Publicity), Simon Moor (Kobalt Music Publishing), Sosefina Fuamoli (Music Journalist/Broadcaster), Travis de Vries (Awesome Black Studio).

2025 First Nations Judging Panel

Ash McGregor (Presenter/Host, G.Y.R.O.), Jaja Dare (Apple Music/DECOLONISE), Leah Flanagan (Director/Musician, APRA AMCOS).

These are the voices who’ll decide which NSW artists take home the first-ever NSW Music Prize, the First Nations Music Prize, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. It all culminates in a huge ceremony this November in Sydney — a massive moment for the state’s music community.