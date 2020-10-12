Odillia and Snoop Dogg serve up a glossy slice of hip-hop bliss on their new single ‘Break It Down’

On their new collaboration, Dutch songstress Odillia and Snoop Dogg crank the hip-hop dial up to eleven.

Odillia has dropped a fresh and funky new track ready to soundtrack the rest of your summer. Bursting in glossy hip-hop and pop laced beats, Break It Down sees the Netherlands native at her finest: addictive choruses, irresistible grooves, and lyrics that will bury themselves in your brain for weeks.

Each beat is tailored to perfection and her sultry vocals provide the perfect smoothness to an otherwise edgy track. Oh, and did we forget to mention that the track features none other than The Doggfather himself?

If Odillia knows how to do anything, it’s how to write club-ready songs with the potential to top charts around the world. Break It Down is by no means an exception. Where her smash-hit debut single End of the World exploded in ’80s dance-pop and house-adjacent textures, her latest single sets the pot to simmer. What emerges is a smoother, richer flavour that blends hip-hop and pop to perfection.

Thematically, the track navigates the turbulence of ill-communicated relationships, particularly when one partner is left in the dark. Odillia calls for clarity, singing to the anxiety of being marginalised in your own relationship.

“I write all of my own songs,” the singer explains. “They are all based on things I have personally experienced or the experiences of people in my life. Sometimes, when two people are in a relationship but not on the same page, there comes that moment of honestly where they just have to break it down and say what it is they want or don’t want from each other. I’m excited to play off those emotions in a back and forth with Snoop with beautiful Aruba as the backdrop of the story.”

Odillia is an artist who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries as far as they can possibly go. It comes as no surprise that the legendary Snoop Dogg was keen to collaborate with the creative visionary. “Choose your own battle and fight it so many times you win, keep on fighting,” Odillia adds. “Losing doesn’t mean you can’t win eventually. Rock it like you think you are the shit.”

Break It Down is a sweltering slice of hip-hop ready to soundtrack the neon-tinted nightclub of your dreams.

Check out the track below: