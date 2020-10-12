Eminem’s ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ is back in the charts, 15 years after its release

Fifteen years later, Curtain Call: The Hits is back in the charts, proving that Eminem sure as hell isn’t going anywhere.

A famed compilation album by beloved rapper Eminem, Curtain Call: The Hits, has re-entered the Billboard 200.

Released more than fifteen years ago, the album originally remained in the charts for almost ten years, breaking the Billboard record for the longest-running rap album of all time.

Curtain Call: The Hits originally debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2005 and sold around 441,000 copies in its first week. It remained there for an incredible 496 weeks (around nine and a half years) before eventually being bumped off. Now, Billboard reports that the album is back in the chart at No. 59 – and only four weeks away from hitting the 500-week milestone.

A 13-track compilation, the album features the rapper’s most popular hits across his first four major label albums including The Slim Shady LP (1999), The Marshal Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002), and Encore (2004). The album also includes a handful of new songs and alternative recordings, including a version of Stan recorded live along with Elton John.

Curtain Call: The Hits holds the record for the longest-charting rap album in the history of the Billboard charts. The overall record is still held by Pink Floyd for their 1973 album, Dark Side of The Moon, which remained in the charts for a crazy 741 weeks (more than 14 years) between 1973 and 1988.

In other news, Eminem’s record label Shady Records recently posted a re-imagining of the US presidential debate with Joe Biden lip-syncing along to lyrics sung by 8 Mile’s B-Rabbit.

Relive Eminem’s live performance of Stan featuring Elton John in all its glory below.

