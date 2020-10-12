Blue Gremlin share a playlist of the tracks that inspire their music

Fresh off the release of their sophomore single, Sydney indie-rockers Blue Gremlin have shared a playlist of tunes the helped shape their ferocious sound.

If you haven’t already wrapped your ears around 21, the sophomore single from Sydney-based four-piece Blue Gremlin, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. The song is a powerful slice of indie-rock, and we’ve had it spinning on repeat ever since we first heard it.

Fresh off the song’s release, we caught up with the band themselves for a playlist of tunes that, in one form or another, influenced the release.

The Smashing Pumpkins – Mayonaise

I listened to hip-hop for two years, exclusively. Then this was sent to me and I went straight back to alternative music but, this time, I started writing music. Its parent album, Siamese Dream, has everything a rock record should; colour, soaring dynamics, delicate lows, and intense emotion. I think only a song like this could completely shift someone’s musical path, like it did for me.

The Smiths – Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before

This song freezes the world around you and puts you in a frenzy of energy and euphoria. A lot of music can do this, but what’s special about this is that it’s done with just a jangly guitar, rockin’ tambourine, and a dramatic Morrissey performance in an upbeat rock band. Something that’s so simple that achieves so much.

Björk – Enjoy

This is everything that I’m not, but everything that I’ve been pulled towards lately: eerie melodies and electronic landscapes.

The Velvet Underground – Venus In Furs

The blueprint of what alternative music is and should be.

Pixies – Letter To Memphis

Just pulls on my emotions. It’s hard for a song to do that but, when it does, it’s one of a kind.

David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town

Its parent album, Low, is often listed as Bowie’s best album. It probably is and I think it’s because of one thing: possibility. This track and the rest of the album just scream at the possibility of different musical dimension.

Slowdive – When The Sun Hits

This is just another song that ticks all the boxes: delicate lows and soaring highs. What makes this one stand out to me, is that the chorus isn’t just a loud explosion, it’s one that’s dreamy and colourful, like a rainbow fire.

Oasis – Morning Glory

Same reason I put The Smiths in here: entirely different bands, but their music gets me going in the same way.

New Order – 1963

Storytelling, synths, and drama.

The Cure – Charlotte Sometimes

One of the greatest bands to ever exist. Always emotional with lots of texture, they create a feeling that others can’t.

Lou Reed – Coney Island Baby

The reason I love Lou Reed’s music so much is because what he does, especially lyrically, is so purposeful while lots of other music is so disposable. He doesn’t need a super catchy chorus or flashy hooks. He talks intimately to the audience about taboo experiences and difficult emotions, in a direct and articulate way. The best part is that he does this with no more than three or four chords and a very limited vocal range. Emotional intelligence can take you further than any music school can.

Have a listen to Blue Gremlin’s new single here. Check out the full playlist below: