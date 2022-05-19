WATCH: Official trailer for Chris Pratt’s new TV show ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt is back on board with a new TV series, The Terminal List based on the best-selling novel by former Navy Seal Jack Carr.

Chris Pratt is making a return to television. After his seven-season stint as the irrepressible Andy Dwyer in the cult phenomenon Parks and Recreation, the actor has become a go-to action hero for franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park.

Prime Video released the official trailer and poster for the highly anticipated The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt earlier today. All eight episodes, executive produced by Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, and David DiGilio, are set to premiere on July 1st. Starring alongside Chris Pratt, are Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The Terminal List is set to be quite a ride. With five books in the series already published, there is a lot of potential for this to be quite a lengthy series.

The Terminal List is an action-packed conspiracy thriller that investigates the cost of pushing America’s specially trained operatives too far. The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home conflicted, questioning his culpability and overall memory of the event. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.

Reece is on a mission to uncover the truth. Watch the Official Teaser for The @TerminalListPV coming to @PrimeVideo July 1. pic.twitter.com/0oaVRpZC3A — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 19, 2022

The Terminal List will premiere on Prime Video on July 1st.