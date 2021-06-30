Scientists reckon they’ve found potential ‘patient zero’ for the black plague

Scientists believe they have found Black Death “patient zero,” who was infected with the earliest-known strain of the bubonic plague.

A man who died over 5,000 years ago in Latvia was infected with the earliest-known strain of the disease that caused the Black Death pandemic, making him the newest contender for “patient zero“.

The man, a hunter-gatherer, was buried with three others at a Neolithic burial site in Latvia by the side of the River Salac, which flows into the Baltic Sea.

“Up to now, this is the oldest-identified plague victim we have,” said Dr Ben Krause-Kyora of the University of Kiel in Germany.

“He most likely was bitten by a rodent, got the primary infection of Yersinia pestis and died a couple of days [later] – maybe a week later – from the septic shock.”

The researchers, who found the buried individuals, sequenced DNA from the bones and teeth and tested them for bacteria and viruses.