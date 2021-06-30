Borderlands movie: every A-list cast member announced so far

Can’t keep track of all the stars being attached to the Borderlands movie cast? We’re here to help – here’s the list so far.

Lionsgate is set to bring Gearbox Software’s top-selling action-shooter video game franchise to life with an all-star cast. Pretty much all of the main characters in the upcoming Borderlands movie cast have now been revealed, and there’s some huge names involved.

The adaptation has been written by Craig Mazin, who was behind hit HBO miniseries Chernobyl and the upcoming The Last of Us adaption, and will be helmed by Hostel and Cabin Fever director Eli Roth. The movie will be taking up the game’s story of a distant planet where ‘vault hunters’ track down and defeat hideous monsters in a world ravaged by greedy corporations.

Details of the plot are finally coming to light, revealing how the film’s story will diverge from that of the games. Lionsgate released an official synopsis for the movie, outlining each of the characters and explaining the premise of their quest to find Atlas’ missing daughter:

“These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

The cast announcements just keep coming, with filming well underway in Hungary. Right now, here’s your comprehensive list of everyone who we currently know will be gracing big screens on the savage planet of Pandora for the Borderlands movie.

Jack Black as Claptrap

It’s only Jack Black’s voice that will be joining the cast – in place of his body, you’ll find a CGI robot. Black will be taking on the role of Claptrap, perhaps the most recognisable character from the Borderlands franchise.

Anyone who’s played the game will already know how well fit Black is for this part, with the comic-relief character spending the majority of its time annoying players and cracking jokes, making it a familiar role with a sci-fi façade. Expect at least one reference to stairs, or fans will riot.

Kevin Hart as Roland

Renowned for his comedic acting, Kevin Hart will apparently be taking a more serious acting turn in the role of Roland. Black’s fellow Jumanji star will be portraying the highly trained Atlas soldier, who has appeared in several games within the franchise, offering viewers the chance to potentially see a different side of the actor.

Roland appeared in the first Borderlands game as the Vault Hunters’ fearless leader, a well-travelled soldier who controls the battlefield with ease. Roland and Lilith (played by Cate Blanchett in the upcoming Borderlands movie) had a particularly close relationship in the games, so it will definitely be interesting to see where the film takes these characters.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis

Jamie Lee Curtis will be bringing her name and presence to the role of Tannis in the Borderlands movie, based on franchise character Dr. Patricia Tannis, who works as an archaeologist on Pandora. A timid but no doubt brilliant mind, Tannis is a frequent over-sharer who never fails to bring a laugh with quips about her sanity, hatred for socialising, and horniness for pretty much every supporting character.

Tannis’ expertise will likely assist in discovering a mysterious vault filled with ancient alien technology, which sounds like bad news to me. Probably some sweet loot in there, though.

BORDERLANDS#Squadgoals. LILITH, ROLAND, TINY TINA, KRIEG, TANNIS & CLAPTRAP.

They form a family band, psychos get fried, wounds open and heal and I promise you…YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT! @borderlandsfilm @DuvalMagic @realeliroth@gearbox

@lionsgste@picturestart pic.twitter.com/jErz5fCDD7 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 4, 2021

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Cate Blanchett was the first cast member to be announced back in May 2020, yet the scale of this news hasn’t diminished. Blanchett will play the legendary thief Lilith, who is a Siren with magical abilities. Lilith also has a complicated past with Curtis’ character Tannis, so get ready for some tension between these two iconic actresses.

In the Borderlands franchise, Sirens are women born with incredible powers – each manifesting in different ways. Lilith can teleport, explode, and light her enemies on fire, while other Sirens can drain the energy of their opponents or throw them around with telekinesis.

A curious note in the Borderlands lore is that only six Sirens may exist in the universe at once. The official word isn’t out yet on whether the Borderlands movie will be introducing any of the others.

Edgar Ramirez as Atlas

The biggest change to the plot of the Borderlands games is the casting of Edgar Ramirez as Atlas – a major corporation and gun manufacturer in the games that now appears to be manifested as a person.

The Venezuelan actor, who has portrayed renowned figures like Gianni Versace and Carlos the Jackal, will presumably be playing the company’s founder, a business titan described as “the most powerful person in the universe” at the time of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgar Ramirez (@edgarramirez25)

Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx

Another diversion from the games has been revealed through the casting of Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, a new villainous character developed for the film. You might recognise Gavankar from her myriad of roles across film and TV, including True Blood and Arrow, or from her previous step into in the gaming world representing Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Commander Knoxx is set to join Atlas’ private army to follow in her fathers footsteps (General Knoxx, who appeared in The Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC for the first Borderlands), and she’s described by Gearbox co-founder and CEO Randy Pitchford as “in a word, badass”.

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Ariana Greenblatt might not be a name you recognise yet, but it will be soon – the 13 year old has been racking up credits all across Hollywood, most notably featuring as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.

The rising star will join the cast of established industry heavy hitters as Tiny Tina, a teenage explosives expert. After a worldwide search to fill the role, Eli Roth is confident that Greenblatt is “going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades”.

Florian Munteanu as Kreig

Another unexpected name joining the line-up of A-listers is Florian Munteanu, a Romanian boxer turned actor. The role is a perfect fit for the retired heavyweight, who will be playing Tiny Tina’s hulking, fire-breathing protector, Krieg.

Munteanu has previously been seen starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed II and will be portraying Razor Fist in Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so expect to see more of him on the silver screen.

Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi

Playing the queen of innuendos herself, Gina Gershon will be appearing in the Borderlands movie as Mad Moxxi. A caring mother, divorcee, and ruthless businesswoman, Moxxi has been a fan-favourite character since her appearance in the first Borderlands, and never failed to play a major part in subsequent franchise entries.

Gershon has a chequered acting career under her belt, but most contemporary fans will know her as Gladys Jones, Jughead’s mother, in the hugely successful Riverdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Gershon (@ginagershon)

Haley Bennet as… we don’t know yet

While we do know that Haley Bennet will be joining the Borderlands movie cast, we don’t know which role she will be playing just yet. Bennet has previously appeared in major Hollywood films such as Marley & Me, The Magnificent Seven, and The Girl on the Train, so her presence in this upcoming flick is nothing to scoff at.

There’s a great number of characters Bennet could be playing, but considering the timeline the film is apparently adhering to, Angel seems a likely choice. A ‘guardian angel’ character who watches over the Vault Hunters throughout Borderlands and then undergoes some incredible development in Borderlands 2, she would be a killer addition to the film and lay the foundations for the introduction of Handsome Jack, perhaps the most iconic Borderlands character of them all.

And for now, that’s it. As more Borderlands movie cast members are announced, we’ll update the article with any new information.