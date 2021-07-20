Paralympian Olivia Breen angered over official calling her shorts “inappropriate”

Olivia Breen, a Paralympic athlete, said a volunteer official at the games called her sprinting shorts “too short and inappropriate.”

Apparently, a female official commented to Breen at the English Paralympics Championships after she finished the long jump competition.

She wrote on social media: “I have been wearing the same style sprint briefs for many years and they are specifically designed for competing in… it made me question whether a male competitor would be [similarly] criticised.”

While she recognised the need for “regulations and guidelines in relation to competition kit,” she believed women should not feel “self conscious” of what they wear.

Her comments garnered support from those around the internet who praised her for speaking out.

Users highlighted the toxic policing and scrutiny that women’s attire often comes under.

The incident also drew comparisons to the Norwegian women’s volleyball team, who were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

So paralympian sprinter Olivia Breen has been told her shorts are too short and inappropriate; meanwhile, the Norwegian women’s volleyball team has been fined for choosing to wear shorts instead of revealing bikini bottoms. The impossibility of femininity…. — Karen Throsby (@thelongswim) July 19, 2021

Breen tweeted about her gratitude and included a photo of her outfit, which she competed in.

Thank you everyone for all your lovely supportive messages and I’m sorry to hear that it has happened to so many other people. Some people have asked what I was competing in yesterday so here is a picture. I don’t think it is “ objectionable” within the UKA regulations pic.twitter.com/rnTPoTxGAz — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia) July 19, 2021

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, won Gold for the 4 x 100m relay race and T38 long jump at the 2015, and the 2017 IPC World Championships, respectively.

She has also won bronze at the 2012 London Paralympics.