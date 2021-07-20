News

Paralympian Olivia Breen angered over official calling her shorts “inappropriate”

by Karina Parel

Olivia Breen, a Paralympic athlete, said a volunteer official at the games called her sprinting shorts “too short and inappropriate.”

Apparently, a female official commented to Breen at the English Paralympics Championships after she finished the long jump competition.

She wrote on social media: “I have been wearing the same style sprint briefs for many years and they are specifically designed for competing in… it made me question whether a male competitor would be [similarly] criticised.”

While she recognised the need for “regulations and guidelines in relation to competition kit,” she believed women should not feel “self conscious” of what they wear.

Her comments garnered support from those around the internet who praised her for speaking out.

Users highlighted the toxic policing and scrutiny that women’s attire often comes under.

The incident also drew comparisons to the Norwegian women’s volleyball team, who were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Breen tweeted about her gratitude and included a photo of her outfit, which she competed in.

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, won Gold for the 4 x 100m relay race and T38 long jump at the 2015, and the 2017 IPC World Championships, respectively.

She has also won bronze at the 2012 London Paralympics.

