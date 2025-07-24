Olivia Dean announces one-night-only Sydney show this November

An intimate open-air Sydney show for one of the UK’s most quietly compelling voices

Rising UK artist Olivia Dean will play a special one-off show in Sydney on November 20, taking over the open-air Fleet Steps at Mrs Macquaries Point for An Evening At The Fleet Steps.

Presented by Handsome Tours, Laneway Presents, Fuzzy, and the Botanic Gardens of Sydney, the show arrives just ahead of Dean’s second album The Art of Loving, due in September.

It marks a clear next step in what’s been a fast but focused rise. Since the release of her 2023 debut Messy, Dean has earned a Mercury Prize shortlist nod, three BRIT nominations, and a spot on the soundtrack for the upcoming Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy.

Known for her blend of soul, pop, and delicate storytelling, Dean’s music leans into emotional nuance without overstatement.

Recent single Nice To Each Other reflects that approach — subtle, sincere, and full of small, revealing detail.

Tickets go on sale here July 23.