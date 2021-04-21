Soft spot for cult classic The Man Who Fell To Earth? Go behind the scenes into Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 flick, David Bowie’s first starring role.

Man, David Bowie really knew how to be in a photo. We already knew it, but these recently unearthed shots from Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth are icing on the cake.

The photos, taken on-set by David James, are being released as part of Taschen’s new book synonymous to the original film.

While Bowie ended up playing lead character, Thomas Jerome, Roeg originally had Jurassic Park and Westworld author Michael Crichton pinned for the role due to his gargantuan stature.

It’s a film we’d love to see in an alternate universe. Yet Bowie was eventually chosen for his “thin, fragile, fragmented personality who always seemed on the verge of a nervous breakdown”, according to film historian Paul Duncan.

Now the unquestionably iconic 1976 sc-fi film is being adapted by CBS and made into a TV show. There is nobody better on earth to play an alien posing as a human in an attempt to save their home planet than the Thin White Duke though so I’m interested to see what comes of it.

That being said check out the rest of the classic shots below:

Via Dazed.