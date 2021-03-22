OnlyFans launches creative fund to promote emerging artists

OnlyFans has caught our attention yet again, this time with the launch of its first creative fund for emerging artists.

Kicking off with UK-based musicians, the £80,000 fund will be split between four artists, with £20,000 awarded to individual contestants. Bands that are keen on entering need to upload a 90-second video of themselves to be considered for the prize.

The judging panel features OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely, UK rapper Stefflon Don, designer Henry Holland, and Assassination Nation actress Suki Waterhouse.

DAZED noted the aim of OnlyFans’ new fund is to turn their NSFW content “into more SFW territory” with the use of “exclusive virtual performances or Q&A content.”

The other intention behind the fund is to bring a spotlight on how “UK artists’ earnings from OnlyFans are lagging behind those of artists from the US” who’ve been using the platform; Cardi B is a prominent example of this.

UK rapper Stefflon Don revealed to the Independent how important the fund is on a deeper level, noting how with “live gigs off the table” this past year, it has been tougher than ever for the music industry; especially with it being an industry that’s already difficult to get into.

“My hope is this gives musicians inspiration or a channel to earn a wage,” the artist explained. “For the winners who will get the grant, I’m excited to see their possibilities in the industry and see the entries.”

The competition closes on the 13th of April 2021. Better call up your UK mates so they get their entries in quickly!