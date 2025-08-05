Oprah’s ‘In Conversation’ Tour Hits Aus & NZ

Oprah Winfrey is set to return to Australia and New Zealand in December 2025 for her first speaking tour in almost a decade.

Focusing on themes such as resilience, authenticity, and personal growth, Oprah‘s latest tour, titled: Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly.

This will be hosted at five moderated events across major venues.

It’s 2010 and we’re watching the unravelling of a giant ‘O’ ornamented across our Sydney Harbour Bridge. It’s a visual spectacle. Road closures and other preparations are taking place in the city.

Oprah and her audience of “Ultimate Viewers” climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge, breaking a record for the most people at the summit. That’s 316 to be exact. The city buzzed with excitement in an event that resulted in priceless footage that was broadcast in over 145 countries across the globe. What a time to be alive.

Fast forward almost 15 years later, Oprah is set to grace our shores again, offering a space for an intimate evening of conversation, reflection, and inspiration. Oprah has shared:

“I’m beyond excited to return after ten years,” said Oprah Winfrey. “The energy, warmth, and spirit I felt from audiences last time stayed with me. This tour is a chance to reconnect, reflect, and be reinspired—together. I can’t wait to share stories, ideas, and meaningful conversations about what’s possible in our lives moving forward.”

Presented by Dainty Group, Oprah remains rooted in what rings true to her as she has gone on to share, “one of the things I have always enjoyed is sitting down for real, honest, enlightening conversations, and this experience is all about that…”

Join Oprah Winfrey as she invites attendees to imagine what’s possible, no matter where they are on their journey. It’s never too late to become the fullest, truest version of oneself. The tour runs from December 4 to 14, with full details of the when and where on the DAINTY site.

For ticketing details and to join pre-sale, follow here.