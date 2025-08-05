Jessica Mauboy to Enter NIMAs 2025 Hall of Fame

National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) presented by YouTube announces Jessica Mauboy will be inducted into the NIMAs Hall of Fame.

Jessica Mauboy joins the NIMAs Hall of Fame as 2025 celebrations return to Darwin. YouTube will host an exclusive artist workshop ahead of the event.

The NIMAs have been Australia’s most important celebration of Indigenous music for 21 years. As a beacon for First Nations artists, this annual tradition stretches back to 2004.

This special event for musicians and mob provides a space to gather together to connect and celebrate the artistry of the world’s oldest living culture.

The 2025 NIMAs will spotlight the incredible achievements of Jessica Mauboy, who will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Some may know her powerhouse vocals, which stretch on screen for movies such as ‘The Sapphires (2012)’. Mauboy has spent nearly two decades shaping Australian pop and R&B, while championing First Nations voices on the global stage.

Born in Darwin and proud of her Kuku Yalanji and Wakaman heritage, she continues to carve out her spot amongst the richness and evolution of First Nations artistry.

The NIMAs hold equal parts a launching pad for storied careers as well as a sacred homecoming to celebrate local and international achievements with the mob.

In addition to the 2025 program, YouTube Music will host a free workshop on Friday,

8th August, guiding artists on amplifying their music through the platform.

Led by YouTube AU/NZ Head of Music Partnerships Marion Goodman-Briand, the session covers multi-format release strategies to boost discovery and fan engagement at every stage of a release.

It runs from 2 pm at Darwin’s Harbour View Plaza and will also stream live for remote attendees.

