Orange Passiona deliver psych-groove perfection on ‘Let Me Get Back’

It’s been a few months now since we were first turned onto Orange Passiona. Since releasing their debut EP, The Squeeze, earlier this year, the Sydney outfit have developed a sound that feels simultaneously earnest and explorative; it’s driven by a warm kind of indie-rock, but stretches into otherworldly sonic territories.

If you want to get a good new song stuck in your head, check out these guys — they really know how to write a hook. Of course, their new single Let Me Get Back is no exception… in fact, it’s probably their most impressive and infectious to date.

On this new tune, Orange Passiona refine their woozy psych sounds into something more focused and melodic. Each layer of instrumentation feels perfectly placed; the final mix is lush but never overwrought. Blissful vocal harmonies, spacey guitars and bright synths weave into one another, creating an irresistibly groovy musical bed.

Recorded in the band’s living room, this is a perfect jam for the coronavirus era. Although the band were confined to their home while recording it, sonically, the song explores territories that most bands would be incapable of reaching, even a studio setting.

The track has also arrived alongside a new animated music video, perfectly accompanying the song’s free-minded spirit. Technically, our sun-faced protagonist also never leaves his living room, but at the same time, he seems to explore myriad worlds of colour and sound.

This is the latest in a string of great tunes we’ve heard from the band this year, and we can’t wait to hear what they deliver next. For now, check out the new video for Let Me Get Back above.