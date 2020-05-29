‘The Lord Of The Rings’ cast is set to reunite this weekend via Zoom

Lord Of The Rings fans will be excited to hear that the stars are set to reunite this weekend for Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series. Gad will host a Zoom meeting with the film trilogy superstars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, and more!

The Zoom will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 5 pm UK time on Gad’s official YouTube channel, and he has released a trailer to accompany the announcement.

The cast of Lord Of The Rings will reunite via Zoom this weekend on Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube series in the light of lockdown laws.

Josh Gad has been saving film fanatics during lockdown by hosting a series, Reunited Apart, over Zoom. The series aims to reunite casts of well known and loved films to keep us entertained during quarantine. Bless him.

Gad has already hosted meetings with the casts from The Goonies, Splash, and the beloved Back To The Future.

This Sunday’s episode will feature the all-star Lord Of The Rings cast in the Return of the Kings series special. The celebs that will feature in the upcoming episode are Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, and Sir Ian McKellen.

Watch the trailer for the episode below.