Oscar Isaac has reportedly been cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s silver screen adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.

The news was broken by Deadline, who report that the Guatemalan-American actor will play the iconic character in the film based off the 1998 video game of the same name. The game follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility in Alaska to stop a terrorist organisation known as FOXHOUND.

Metal Gear Solid is set to be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts who worked on Kong: Skull Island. The screenplay has been written by the Jurassic World trilogy and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker‘s Derek Connolly, with the project set to be produced by Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad.

The filmic adaptation’s production history has been rocky ever since series creator Hideo Kojima announced it way back in 2006. Production was suspended in 2010 before being continued in 2012. Names such as Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale were floated for the role of Solid Snake, while a scale of directorial competence was explored with Uwe Boll at one end and Paul Thomas Anderson at the other.

Previously in a March 2019 interview, Isaac expressed interest in playing Solid Snake. The 41-year-old actor has received critical acclaim for his roles in Inside Llewyn Davis and Show Me a Hero, but is perhaps best known for his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Isaac will be starring in the much-anticipated adaptation of Dune and is currently filming for the miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, a remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name.

MARCH 2019. OSCAR ISAAC CAST HIMSELF AS SOLID SNAKE. pic.twitter.com/bFbZ9K2TLf — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) December 4, 2020

The Metal Gear Solid adaptation is not the only project Sony have lined up related to its video game properties. Uncharted will release on 16 July 2021, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas in a prequel to the game series of the same name.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us is receiving a HBO TV series with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin collaborating with the game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann.

As for Metal Gear Solid, fans have called for years for the game to be adapted, citing its cinematic qualities stemming from Hideo Kojima’s auteurism and appreciation for film. Whether this means that there will be a series of Metal Gear movies — each one based off a single game cutscene — remains to be seen.