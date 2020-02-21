Check out these insane snaps from the International Landscape Photography contest

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest announced its 2019 winners this week.

With almost 3500 entries, the contest demonstrated the sheer diversity and beauty of this giant rock we all live on.

The International Landscape Photographer Of The Year contest took place this week. The shots are, basically, dope.

Oleg Ershov took home the prize for Best Photographer. Erchov gave a statement to the awards community. “My passion for landscape photography is based on a love of nature, especially in places where human intervention is not yet visible. Just being in a location at dawn and watching the start of a new day gives me tremendous vitality.”

Chinese photographer, Yang Guang, took second place for his photos, taken in the Badain Jaran Desert in China.

The honours for the single Best Photo went to French photographer, Magali Chesnel. She used a drone to capture a stunning aerial view of a salt marsh in Gruissan, France.

We compiled a collection of our favourites below, including exponents from the prizewinners.

