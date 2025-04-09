Out of the Dark: BIG WETT

Disarmingly open, candid, and unafraid to take risks, BIG WETT lives loudly and unapologetically.

With her seven-track EP Risk It dropping April 25, she’s turning noise into fire and owning every second.

Her latest single, CRAZY, is a high-voltage statement – pulsating club energy, siren-like builds, and a fuck-you attitude that refuses to be ignored. The EP’s title isn’t just a name; it’s a mantra.

“This one’s for everyone who’s ever talked shit about me,” BIG WETT declares. “Keep going – it only proves my point. If you weren’t threatened, you’d scroll past. Hate isn’t the opposite of love; indifference is. So keep talking – it just fuels my fire.”

Since launching this project, she’s faced it all – lost friendships, nasty comments, endless assumptions. But instead of backing down, she’s thriving. “You can’t please everyone, and honestly, why would you want to? Haters mean you’re making an impact. At least I’m not boring.”

With a stage presence that sets rooms on fire and a fanbase that rallies behind her sex-positive, queer-as-hell anthems, BIG WETT is here to make the world embrace its freaky, filthy, fabulous side.

