OutKast’s Big Boi hints at collaboration with Kate Bush on upcoming album

Big Boi from the iconic hip-hop pair, OutKast, has recently hinted at a collaboration with none other than English musician, Kate Bush.

Now, it looks like Big Boi’s upcoming joint album with Sleepy Brown could be set to feature Bush after the rapper admitted his admiration and love for the singer.

Big Boi told Yahoo that he loved her music as a kid: “I love Kate Bush. That’s my people, man,”

“My uncle turned me on to her since I was like in 8th grade,” he continued. “And this is like my mom’s brother, like the weirdo brother. He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and he just listened to everything. I grew up listening to Bob Marley too, and my top two artists of all time is 1A and 1B, Bob Marley and Kate Bush. And then No. 2 would be N.W.A.”

The rapper recounted his experience meeting Kate Bush in 2014 at her Before The Dawn show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. This was her first live show since 1979.

The rapper said: “Oh, it was wonderful, Before The Dawn. It was super-dope to go in and just to see all the songs play out onstage and the theatrical everything. And at the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine.” Amazing.

Big Boi had a few final words in relation to a potential collaboration during his interview with Yahoo: “Stay tuned, stay tuned. Just stay tuned. … I can’t even talk about it right now!”