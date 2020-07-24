Happy Listening: The 5 best new releases of the week

Each Friday bring together the best-of-the-best in new releases for you to indulge in. This week we’ve got some heartfelt ballads, a woozy remix, and a local rapper ready to take on the world.

Start piecing together the soundtrack to your Friday night with these 5 new releases destined for your ‘Weekend Vibes’ playlist.

Kick off the weekend right with these 5 new releases from Cub Sport, Tame Impala, ONEFOUR, and more.

Cub Sport – LIKE NIRVANA

Cub Sport’s charismatic leader Tim Nelson lays it all out on LIKE NIRVANA. Serving as a mission statement for the album, the opening track Confessions outlines the journey of love, trauma, and personal discovery that the album takes you through.

Musically the album is softer and subtler than Cub Sport’s previous releases, but the gentle instrumentals serve as the perfect backdrop to Nelson’s angelic voice. Best Friend feels closest to the band’s 2019 self-titled release and seems destined for success on triple j.

Cub Sports’ most diverse and most personal album is essential listening for your Friday.

070 Shake – Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)

070 Shake released one of the strongest debuts of the year with her January record Modus Vivendi. Now, one of the albums highlights Guilty Conscience has been given the remix treatment from everyone’s favourite Western Australian, Kevin Parker (aka Tame Impala).

The pair may have met during the making of Kanye West’s album Ye, which they both worked on back in 2018. However this collaboration came to be, the result is a brilliant piece of psych-pop.

The track is armed with Parker’s signature reverb-heavy synths, and drums that feel lifted straight from Tame Impala’s latest album The Slow Rush.

This isn’t Tame Impala’s first time making a track their own after they took on Miguel’s waves back in 2016, and just like waves, this new remix could fit seamlessly into any of Tame Impala’s latest offerings.

Hearteyes – ROCK ALBUM

The third project for independent Sydney artist Maurice Santiago’s project Hearteyes, ROCK ALBUM is as whacked out as its neon green cover art suggests. Drawing from equal parts The 1975 and Lil Peep, the record manages to emerge as a refreshing take on alt-pop and emo-rap.

Packed with tracks primed for the next big coming of age film, including a stripped-back cover of Garbage‘s When I Grow Up, ROCK ALBUM is perfect for looking for some strong Perks of Being A Wallflower vibes for their Friday night.

All proceeds from ROCK ALBUM‘s sales on Bandcamp go to FreeHer by Sisters Inside.

<a href="http://hearteyes.bandcamp.com/album/rock-album">ROCK ALBUM by hearteyes</a>

ONEFOUR – Home and Away

“Yeah I come from Mountie, that’s home of the brave,” opens the new single from one of Australia’s the most talked-about artists of the last 12 months, ONEFOUR. With Home and Away, the Mount Druitt drill crew pen a tribute to their hometown in Western Sydney

Over a typically hard drill beat, ONEFOUR members J Emz and Spenny trade stories of growing up in the notorious Sydney suburb, the groups continual run in with the cops, and their incarcerated friends.

Accompanying Home and Away is the announcement that ONEFOUR will be dropping their debut EP, the first major body of work to come out of the Sydney drill scene.

The Kid LAROI – F*CK LOVE

16-year-old The Kid LAROI has had a whirlwind 2 years since being discovered on Triple J Unearthed High. The Redfern local has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams, played Rolling Load New York, become TikTok famous, and now sits at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to Hate the Other Side, a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD.

F*CK LOVE is the first project from The Kid LAROI and comes in the form of 31-minute mixtape. The tape serves as a collection of catchy trap bangers ready to project the young rapper to even more stardom.

Highlights of the tape include WRONG and NOT FAIR, collaborations with fellow up-and-comers Lil Mosey and Corbin respectively, and TELL ME WHY, a heartbreaking tribute to loosing his a friend and a mentor in Juice WRLD.