At the Paddo Inn, every sip, every bite, every note is a quiet, perfect moment.

Since 1814, The Paddo Inn has been Paddington’s heartbeat, a place where life slows just enough to savour it.

Huge windows frame the suburb’s streets, letting you watch the world drift by as laughter, clinking glasses, and live music fill the air.

Plates from il Baretto’s kitchen mingle with cold beers, inventive cocktails, and the warm chatter of friends and family.

Art, fashion, design, and stories swirl together in a patchwork of colour and sound, a celebration of community and life’s simple pleasures.

📍338 Oxford St