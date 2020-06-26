Papa Pilko & the Binrats unveil a glorious new video for ‘Meet in the Middle’

And from the ashes rises the phoenix. A creature that defies the subtexts that made it famous: folklore, mythology and innuendo. As do the multi-talented rock’n’rollas of Papa Pilko & the Binrats. This six-piece of alt-country wizardry recently released a double single for tracks Meet in the Middle and Know My Name. Their new visceral video colours part one of that story.

Papa Pilko & the Binrat’s new thrilling video for Meet in the Middle melds swashbuckling rock with a thrilling retro lens.

Daring and dazzling, Meet in the Middle is a visual spectacle. With all the characters of a sexy freak show having come to watch Papa Pilko And The Binrats play at a dive bar, a party ensues. Lit by a glossy and brilliant glow, frontman Cyrus Pilko wields magic on and off the stage. A charging guitar riff drives the seductive and high vibration for a supremely infection song.

Twangy and textual in moments, Meet in the Middle is the kind of song to scratch every itch. And just like the title, a balancing act is maintained to unite audiences. Dark yet buoyant, crisp yet smokey. All of this is captured on film.

Set in the catacombs of Mary’s Underground and dripping in Route 66‘s ranch-ready attire, the voodoo-soul savers are every bit the part. Meet In The Middle was produced and mixed at the mythic hands of Wade Keighran and mastered by Nick Frank. The clip was directed by Will Suen.

If you were lucky enough to score a ticket to their two sold-out shows at the Lansdowne tonight, here’s a taste of what they can do live: