Sydney’s Oxford Poet deliver indie-rock charm on their new double single release

COVID-19 has done one good thing for artists: it’s demanded a wave of new releases. And better yet, it’s brought those old demos to fruition. 610x is one of those such tracks finally brought to life in the midst of the nostalgia of a nightlife that none of have enjoyed in months. Along with their brand new track Override, the boys from Oxford Poet have unveiled some infectious alt-rock tunes.

The only thing better than a new track from Sydney quintet Oxford Poet is two new tracks. And they’ve given us exactly that on a double single release: 610x//Override.

Since their dynamic 2018 EP Reverie, Oxford Poet have left us wanting. On this double single release, however, our thirst has been quenched. An incredibly timely first track 610x, is their answer to our rock-anthem-prayer. Hooky and riff-ridden, 610x is a relatable and nostalgic track speaking about the end-of-the-night blues. Rhythm guitarist Jimmy Hills says:

“It’s a song about being out with your mates in the city and all the good/bad/ugly that happens during and as the night’s ending.”

A nigh perfect arrangement brings the fast-paced arrangement to its knees with a crowd-pleasing a cappella chorus and lead guitar solos. If you’re a fan of slick stand-alone bangers from the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen, you’ll want to get out you good speakers out for this one.

Part two of this solid double single release is a song to be experienced. Override is another engaging track that feels very contemporary. Melodic and jammable, it speaks to the rebellious spirit in us all to override influence. Vocalist Alex Carlo-Stella says:

“I could see a very real reality of myself as a 40-year-old working behind a desk, 5 days a week at a job I don’t enjoy, to then only look back and wonder what my life could have been.”

A nihilistic guitar solo melds blues into the genre-defying sound of Oxford Poet; a band formed in the back of a van named Helga. Both tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered by Angie Watson at The Brain Recording Studios in St Peters, Sydney. With double the drive and at double the speed, we can’t wait to catch Oxford Poet performing live in the not too distant future.