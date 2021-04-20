From Beats classics to Shakespeare to modern masterpieces, here is a list of Patti Smith’s 40 favourite books.

Even from a young age, Patti Smith was enamoured by the written word. If you’ve read her fantastic memoir Just Kids, you’d recall romantic passages where she describes hunting around second-hand book stores for valuable editions to pay for rent and food or making a pilgrimage to Paris to pay her respects to Rimbaud.

“I was completely smitten by the book,” she recalls in the book’s opening chapters. “I longed to read them all, and the things I read of produced new yearnings.”

Although Patti Smith is best known as a rock ‘n’ roller, she’s always been irrevocably entwined with books and poetry. As she remembers, her life was “sidetracked” by music, and she ended up choosing a path through which she could fuse her love of Rimbaud and Baudelaire with her love for rock music.

Ever an intriguing artistic and literary figure, you might wonder what she’d name as her favourite books of all time. Well in the late 2000’s, she (according to Vertigo) gave out a list of her favourites at the Melbourne International Arts Festival.

Check it out below, but keep in mind this was a while ago (if you’ve read her second memoir, M-Train, you’d remember that she adores Murakami, who doesn’t appear on the list – maybe he was a recent discovery for Smith).

The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov

Journey to the East by Hermann Hesse

The Glass Bead Game by Hermann Hesse

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

Billy Budd by Herman Melville

Songs of Innocence by William Blake

The Wild Boys by William Burroughs

Howl by Allen Ginsberg

A Season in Hell by Arthur Rimbaud

Illuminations by Arthur Rimbaud

Wittgenstein’s Poker by David Edmonds and John Eidinow

Villette by Charlotte Bronte

The Process by Brion Gysin

Cain’s Book by Alexander Trocchi

Coriolanus by William Shakespeare

The Happy Prince by Oscar Wilde

The Sheltering Sky by Paul Bowles

Against Interpretation by Susan Sontag

The Oblivion Seekers by Isabelle Everhardt

The Women of Cairo by Gérard de Nerval

Under the Volcano by Malcolm Lowry

Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol

The Book of Disquiet by Fernando Pessoa

The Death of Virgil by Hermann Broch

Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters by J.D. Salinger

Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger

The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

A Night of Serious Drinking by René Daumal

Swann in Love by Marcel Proust

A Happy Death by Albert Camus

The First Manby Albert Camus

The Waves by Virginia Woolf

Big Sur by Jack Kerouac

Anything by H.P. Lovecraft

Anything by W.G. Sebald

The Thief’s Journal or anything by Jean Genet

The Arcades Project or anything by Walter Benjamin

Poet in New York by Federico García Lorca

The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum by Heinrich Böll

The Palm-Wine Drinkard by Amos Tutuola

Ice or anything by Anna Kavan

The Divine Proportion by H.E. Huntley

Nadja by André Breton

While you’re here, check out David Bowie’s favourite books of all time.