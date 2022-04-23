People are raving about 3D printed chocolate

Scientists at the University of Amsterdam are on a mission to perfect chocolate using a 3D printer, and apparently it’s pretty good.

High chance you’ve had a nibble of every form of chocolate under the sun since Easter last weekend, and we’re certain there are plenty of people out there who reckon some brands have already perfected the art of producing it.

But some boffins at the University of Amsterdam think they’ve designed the perfect chocolate. How’d they do it? 3D printing.

In the past, people have produced a plethora of creations using a 3D printer. From cheap braces, to fake meat, and even entire friggen houses.

The scientists behind the sweet endeavour reckon they’ve already enhanced the texture of chocolate, producing a crispier version of the flavoursome treat.

Now this could be controversial, but as someone who likes to keep chocolate in the fridge, I reckon that sounds pretty darn good.

But the people who like to leave their choc on the windowsill to soften up in the sun, 3D printed chocolate would be nightmare material.

But in a study curated by the same scientists, people seemed pretty happy with their creation. The increased number of cracks as they ate the chocolate enhanced the overall enjoyment factor.

So maybe those tiny chefs on the Marvellous Creations ads should have spent a bit more time working on the texture of the chocolate, rather than throwing in lavish amounts of popping candy.