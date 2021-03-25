Peta Credlin alleges gay orgies in Parliament amid lewd video scandal

Sky News misinformer, Peta Credlin, dropped bombshell claims that former Liberal staffers hosted gay orgies in Parliament House.

Right, there’s a lot to unpack here. Credlin, a former federal parliamentary staffer, claimed during her segment on Sky News on Wednesday night to have previously sacked the staffer who masturbated on the desk of a federal MP at Parliament house.

Credlin, who served as chief of staff to former Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, said she was collecting evidence for the reviews being carried out by Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Kate Jenkins, into Parliament’s questionable work culture.

“The other three that Peter van Onselen broke in his story this week, I know who you are. I see you,” she said while referring back to this week’s masturbation video scandal.

“The former minister who is alleged to have male prostitutes delivered to Parliament House … the former minister? I see you too.”

The Australian reported allegations on Monday night that a group of at least four Coalition men shared images and videos of sex acts over a two-year period ending last year through Facebook Messenger.

The allegations were provided by a whistleblower who admitted to some of the alleged conduct he was detailing on the condition of anonymity.

Peta Credlin says she knows the identity of the other 3 staffers involved in the Channel 10 report Josh Frydenberg says “efforts are being made” to find their identities I asked if they’d rung Peta Credlin to ask her who they are, but he said no pic.twitter.com/jsiCJD0ZyT — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 24, 2021

The masturbation incident has since been condemned by Scott Morrison, the minister for women, Marise Payne, and the finance minister, Simon Birmingham. “My government has identified the staff member at the centre of these allegations and has terminated his employment immediately,” Morrison said in a statement on Monday.

However, in another jarring twist that didn’t involve the videos, Credlin claimed there was evidence of a Liberal staff member involved in “orgies” around the clock at Parliament house.